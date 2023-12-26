Fred VanVleet plus his Houston Rockets teammates match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

VanVleet had 10 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 106-104 win versus the Pelicans.

In this article, we look at VanVleet's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.1 18.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.0 Assists 8.5 8.6 7.9 PRA -- 29.8 30 PR -- 21.2 22.1 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.7



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Pacers

VanVleet is responsible for taking 15.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 22.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

VanVleet's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 106.6 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.9.

On defense, the Pacers have allowed 125.8 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pacers are eighth in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Pacers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.5 assists per game.

The Pacers allow 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 43 28 2 11 3 0 2 1/2/2023 36 9 2 3 3 2 0

