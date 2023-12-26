Jalen Green and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Green put up nine points in his most recent game, which ended in a 106-104 win against the Pelicans.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Green, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.1 13.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.3 Assists 2.5 3.1 2.9 PRA -- 24.7 21.1 PR -- 21.6 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.5



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Pacers

Green has taken 14.2 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 16.2% and 13.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.9 threes per game, or 17.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Green's opponents, the Pacers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 106.6 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 100.9 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Pacers allow 125.8 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

The Pacers allow 42.6 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the league.

Conceding 25.5 assists per game, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 42 24 3 4 2 1 1 11/18/2022 32 16 5 5 0 0 2

