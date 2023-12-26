The First Responder Bowl will feature the Texas State Bobcats squaring off against the Rice Owls on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Texas State ranks 108th in total defense this season (414.3 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 463.5 total yards per game. From an offensive angle, Rice is accumulating 30.3 points per contest (48th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FBS on defense (26.7 points given up per game).

Rice vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Rice vs. Texas State Key Statistics

Rice Texas State 376.8 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.5 (21st) 370.0 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (94th) 112.6 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.9 (23rd) 264.2 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.6 (29th) 19 (84th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (106th) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (89th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels leads Rice with 2,443 yards on 181-of-287 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has rushed 106 times for a team-high 707 yards (58.9 per game) with five touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 42 receptions this season are good for 395 yards, and he's scored three touchdowns in the passing game.

Juma Otoviano has compiled 312 yards on 85 carries with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has racked up 963 receiving yards on 68 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring 12 touchdowns as a receiver.

Boden Groen has racked up 376 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has racked up 3,188 yards (265.7 ypg) on 264-of-385 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 199 times for 1,209 yards (100.8 per game), scoring 10 times.

Donerio Davenport has piled up 461 yards on 91 carries, scoring two times.

Joey Hobert's leads his squad with 847 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 71 catches (out of 93 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has reeled in 52 passes while averaging 68.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Kole Wilson has compiled 61 catches for 697 yards, an average of 58.1 yards per game. He's scored eight times as a receiver this season.

