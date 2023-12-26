On Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Toyota Center, the Indiana Pacers (14-14) will hope to break a four-game road slide when taking on the Houston Rockets (15-12), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN.

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +103 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.6 points per game (24th in the NBA) and allow 107.7 per contest (second in the league).

The Pacers put up 126.5 points per game (first in league) while allowing 125.8 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 238.1 points per game, 0.6 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 233.5 points per game, four fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Houston has covered 19 times in 27 matchups with a spread this season.

Indiana has compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Fred VanVleet 18.5 -125 17.1

Rockets and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +12500 +6600 - Pacers +8000 +3500 -

