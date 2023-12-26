The Indiana Pacers (14-14) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-12) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 122 - Pacers 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 2.5)

Rockets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-8.3)

Rockets (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.4

The Pacers (14-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 70.4% of the time, 20.4% less often than the Rockets (19-8-0) this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 6-7 against the spread compared to the 7-1 ATS record Houston puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Houston does it less often (37% of the time) than Indiana (75%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pacers are 7-7, while the Rockets are 7-1 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets own a top-five defense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 107.7 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 24th with 111.6 points scored per contest.

Houston is allowing 44 boards per game this year (19th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by pulling down 45.8 rebounds per contest (fifth-best).

This year, the Rockets rank 23rd in the league in assists, putting up 25.3 per game.

Houston is averaging 12.6 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 12.2 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Rockets are draining 12.3 threes per game (17th-ranked in league). They have a 36.2% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.