Rockets vs. Pacers December 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers (13-8), on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Toyota Center, battle the Houston Rockets (11-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Rockets vs. Pacers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games
- December 22 at home vs the Mavericks
- December 15 at the Grizzlies
- December 13 at home vs the Grizzlies
- December 20 at home vs the Hawks
- December 17 at the Bucks
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun puts up 20.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.
- Fred VanVleet posts 16.7 points, 4.2 boards and 8.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jalen Green puts up 18.5 points, 3 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Dillon Brooks averages 13.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton is putting up 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.1 assists per game. He's also draining 51.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 triples per contest (second in NBA).
- Myles Turner is putting up 17 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He's draining 51.6% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while averaging 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rockets vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Pacers
|109.4
|Points Avg.
|128.5
|105.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.8
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|51%
|35.9%
|Three Point %
|38.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.