The Indiana Pacers (14-14) will visit the Houston Rockets (15-12) after losing four road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 51% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Houston shoots better than 51% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.

The Rockets are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The Rockets put up 111.6 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 125.8 the Pacers allow.

When Houston scores more than 125.8 points, it is 2-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Rockets are putting up 2.1 more points per game (112.6) than they are on the road (110.5).

Houston allows 100.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 115.8 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Rockets have fared better when playing at home this year, making 13.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Injuries