How to Watch the Rockets vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (14-14) will visit the Houston Rockets (15-12) after losing four road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rockets vs Pacers Additional Info
|Rockets vs Pacers Injury Report
|Rockets vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Rockets vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockets vs Pacers Prediction
|Rockets vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Rockets vs Pacers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rockets Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 51% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Houston shoots better than 51% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
- The Rockets are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.
- The Rockets put up 111.6 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 125.8 the Pacers allow.
- When Houston scores more than 125.8 points, it is 2-2.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Rockets are putting up 2.1 more points per game (112.6) than they are on the road (110.5).
- Houston allows 100.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 115.8 in away games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Rockets have fared better when playing at home this year, making 13.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.