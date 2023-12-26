Tuesday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Houston Rockets (15-12) and the Indiana Pacers (14-14) at Toyota Center features the Rockets' Alperen Sengun and the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton as players to watch.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pacers

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN

Rockets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Rockets beat the Pelicans on Saturday, 106-104. Their leading scorer was Sengun with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 37 11 6 1 1 1 Jabari Smith Jr. 26 11 2 1 1 4 Fred VanVleet 10 0 3 1 0 2

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 5.2 assists and 9.2 boards per game.

Fred VanVleet averages 17.1 points, 4.1 boards and 8.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 14.0 points, 1.7 assists and 8.9 boards per contest.

Jalen Green's numbers for the season are 17.1 points, 3.1 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Dillon Brooks' numbers for the season are 13.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 19.4 9.3 4.6 0.8 1.0 0.4 Fred VanVleet 18.1 4.0 7.9 1.8 0.7 2.7 Jabari Smith Jr. 15.1 10.6 2.0 0.3 0.9 1.7 Jalen Green 13.9 4.3 2.9 0.5 0.4 1.5 Tari Eason 9.9 7.0 1.2 1.3 0.5 0.9

