Tari Eason will take the court for the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Indiana Pacers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 106-104 win against the Pelicans, Eason totaled eight points and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Eason, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tari Eason Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.2 10.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.1 7.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA -- 17.5 20.2 PR -- 16.3 18.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Eason's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tari Eason Insights vs. the Pacers

Eason has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 3.7 per game, which account for 6.0% and 6.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Eason's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 106.6 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.9.

Defensively, the Pacers are 29th in the NBA, allowing 125.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Pacers have conceded 42.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

Allowing 25.5 assists per contest, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tari Eason vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 27 8 10 1 0 1 1 11/18/2022 19 4 6 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.