When the Rice Owls play the Texas State Bobcats at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, December 26, our computer model predicts the Owls will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Texas State vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rice (+3.5) Over (59.5) Rice 33, Texas State 28

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bobcats a 64.9% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Bobcats are 5-6-0 this year.

Texas State has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

There have been five Bobcats games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

The total for this game is 59.5, 1.5 points fewer than the average total in Texas State games thus far this season.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Owls have put together a 7-3-1 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Rice is 5-1 against the spread.

Five of the Owls' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (45.5%).

The average total for Rice games this season is 6.8 less points than the point total of 59.5 in this outing.

Bobcats vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 36 33.8 40.5 29.5 31.5 38.2 Rice 30.3 26.7 34.3 27.1 24.6 26

