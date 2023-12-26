The First Responder Bowl will feature the Texas State Bobcats heading into a showdown with the Rice Owls on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

While Texas State ranks 16th-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 33.8 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS in scoring (36.0 points per game). Rice ranks 48th in the FBS with 30.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 68th with 26.7 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas State vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Texas State vs. Rice Key Statistics

Texas State Rice 463.5 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.8 (83rd) 414.3 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.0 (51st) 190.9 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.6 (112th) 272.6 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.2 (37th) 21 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (84th) 15 (89th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has compiled 3,188 yards (265.7 ypg) on 264-of-385 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has carried the ball 199 times for a team-high 1,209 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

Donerio Davenport has piled up 461 yards on 91 carries, scoring two times.

Joey Hobert's leads his squad with 847 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 71 receptions (out of 93 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has put together an 819-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 52 passes on 79 targets.

Kole Wilson has hauled in 61 receptions for 697 yards, an average of 58.1 yards per game. He's scored eight times as a receiver this season.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has compiled 2,443 yards on 63.1% passing while recording 21 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 106 times for 707 yards (58.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 395 receiving yards (32.9 per game) on 42 catches with three receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has run for 312 yards across 85 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has totaled 68 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 963 (80.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 113 times and has 12 touchdowns.

Boden Groen's 37 receptions (on 47 targets) have netted him 376 yards (31.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

