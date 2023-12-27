Alperen Sengun vs. Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets (15-13) will host the Phoenix Suns (14-15) at Toyota Center on Wednesday, December 27, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Rockets vs. Suns Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and AZFamily
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Arena: Toyota Center
Alperen Sengun vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Alperen Sengun
|Kevin Durant
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1148.5
|1150.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|41
|46
|Fantasy Rank
|11
|18
Alperen Sengun vs. Kevin Durant Insights
Alperen Sengun & the Rockets
- Sengun's averages for the season are 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 53.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Rockets' +97 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.8 points per game (24th in NBA) while allowing 108.3 per contest (second in league).
- Houston prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It pulls down 45.8 rebounds per game (fifth in league) compared to its opponents' 44.1.
- The Rockets knock down 12 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.4. They shoot 35.8% from deep, and their opponents shoot 32.1%.
- Houston forces 12.5 turnovers per game (22nd in league) while committing 12.5 (10th in NBA).
Kevin Durant & the Suns
- Kevin Durant is averaging 30.3 points, 5.5 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.
- The Suns score 114.5 points per game (16th in the NBA) and give up 114.5 (15th in the league) for a -1 scoring differential overall.
- The 44.2 rebounds per game Phoenix averages rank 13th in the NBA, and are 2.9 more than the 41.3 its opponents grab per outing.
- The Suns hit 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 36.6% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 their opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.
- Phoenix has committed 2.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.2 (23rd in NBA action) while forcing 11.9 (26th in the league).
Alperen Sengun vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Alperen Sengun
|Kevin Durant
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.3
|2.5
|Usage Percentage
|27.3%
|32.1%
|True Shooting Pct
|58.8%
|63.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15.9%
|9.6%
|Assist Pct
|27.5%
|26.9%
