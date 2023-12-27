Fred VanVleet plus his Houston Rockets teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 123-117 loss to the Pacers (his most recent game) VanVleet produced 18 points, nine assists and two steals.

Now let's break down VanVleet's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.1 18.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists 8.5 8.6 7.9 PRA -- 29.8 30.8 PR -- 21.2 22.9 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.5



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Suns

VanVleet has taken 14.3 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 15.7% and 13.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.9 threes per game, or 22.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Suns allow 114.5 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Suns are third in the league, giving up 41.3 rebounds per contest.

The Suns allow 25.2 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 39 24 4 9 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.