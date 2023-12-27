Jabari Smith Jr.'s Houston Rockets face the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 123-117 loss to the Pacers (his last action) Smith put up 10 points and six rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Smith, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.8 15.5 Rebounds 8.5 8.8 9.4 Assists -- 1.6 1.9 PRA -- 24.2 26.8 PR -- 22.6 24.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Smith has made 5.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 12.7% of his team's total makes.

Smith is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Suns allow 114.5 points per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 41.3 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

The Suns concede 25.2 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2022 29 14 8 0 3 1 0 12/2/2022 30 17 6 0 3 1 1 10/30/2022 25 8 7 0 2 1 0

