The Dallas Mavericks (18-12) will be monitoring three players on the injury report as they prepare for their Wednesday, December 27 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Mavericks won on Monday 128-114 against the Suns. Luka Doncic totaled 50 points, six rebounds and 15 assists for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Green SG Out Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23.0 3.9 5.2 Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Darius Garland: Out (Jaw), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Sam Merrill: Questionable (Wrist), Caris LeVert: Questionable (Knee), Donovan Mitchell: Questionable (Illness)

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSOH

