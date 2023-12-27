How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) are up against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) on December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Cavaliers.
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Mavericks vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Prediction
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Player Props
Mavericks Stats Insights
- This season, the Mavericks have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.
- In games Dallas shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.
- The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 15th.
- The 119.3 points per game the Mavericks average are 7.4 more points than the Cavaliers allow (111.9).
- Dallas is 17-5 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks are averaging 121.5 points per game this year at home, which is 4.1 more points than they're averaging in road games (117.4).
- Dallas is ceding 118.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.7 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (117.4).
- At home, the Mavericks are sinking 1.0 more treys per game (16.2) than in road games (15.2). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to away from home (34.9%).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Luka Doncic
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Josh Green
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Questionable
|Illness
|Kyrie Irving
|Out
|Heel
