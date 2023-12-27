Wednesday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) at American Airlines Center features the Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. as a player to watch.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSOH

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks won their most recent game against the Suns, 128-114, on Monday. Luka Doncic led the way with 50 points, plus six boards and 15 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 50 6 15 4 3 8 Derrick Jones Jr. 23 3 1 1 0 3 Dereck Lively 20 10 1 0 0 0

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic posts 33.5 points, 8.5 boards and 9.4 assists per contest, making 48.9% of shots from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).

Hardaway puts up 17.6 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

Dereck Lively posts 9.4 points, 7.8 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Derrick Jones Jr. puts up 10.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grant Williams posts 9.1 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 33.4 7.6 9.9 1.3 0.7 3.8 Dante Exum 15.1 3.8 3.5 0.7 0.3 1.8 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17.3 3.8 1.4 0.6 0.0 2.9 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.2 3.0 1.1 1.0 0.7 1.2 Dereck Lively 6.9 5.1 0.5 0.4 0.8 0.0

