The Phoenix Suns (14-15) will visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) after losing four consecutive road games. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Suns matchup.

Rockets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Space City Home Network and AZFamily Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rockets vs Suns Additional Info

Rockets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns score 114.5 points per game (16th in the NBA) and allow 114.5 (15th in the league) for a -1 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets' +97 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.8 points per game (24th in NBA) while giving up 108.3 per outing (second in league).

The two teams combine to score 226.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 222.8 points per game combined, 1.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Houston has covered 19 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

Rockets and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +12500 +6600 - Suns +800 +400 -

