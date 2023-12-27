The Houston Rockets (12-9) square off against the Phoenix Suns (13-11) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and AZFamily.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rockets vs. Suns Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 20 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Fred VanVleet averages 16.4 points, 8.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.9 points, 8.7 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jalen Green averages 18 points, 4.5 boards and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Dillon Brooks puts up 13.2 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant is putting up 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He's also sinking 52% of his shots from the field and 48.4% from beyond the arc (second in league), with 2.3 triples per game.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 12.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's draining 46.1% of his shots from the field.

Devin Booker gives the Suns 28.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Eric Gordon is putting up 14.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Jordan Goodwin is putting up 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 39.7% of his shots from the field.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Rockets Suns 109.8 Points Avg. 115.1 105.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.2 46.1% Field Goal % 47.2% 36% Three Point % 38.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.