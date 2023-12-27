Rockets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (14-15) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.
Rockets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-1.5
|224.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has played nine games this season that finished with a point total higher than 224.5 points.
- Houston's outings this season have a 220-point average over/under, 4.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- Houston has a 19-9-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Rockets have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has won seven of its 18 games, or 38.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Houston has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Rockets vs Suns Additional Info
Rockets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|19
|65.5%
|114.5
|226.3
|114.5
|222.8
|229.2
|Rockets
|9
|32.1%
|111.8
|226.3
|108.3
|222.8
|221.8
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Rockets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
- This year, Houston is 12-3-0 at home against the spread (.800 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-6-0 ATS (.538).
- The Rockets put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Suns give up (114.5).
- Houston has put together a 7-6 ATS record and a 5-8 overall record in games it scores more than 114.5 points.
Rockets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|19-9
|12-7
|10-18
|Suns
|11-18
|6-13
|16-13
Rockets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Rockets
|Suns
|111.8
|114.5
|24
|16
|7-6
|9-11
|5-8
|13-7
|108.3
|114.5
|2
|15
|16-2
|6-5
|14-4
|7-4
