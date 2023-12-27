How to Watch the Rockets vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (14-15) will visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) after losing four straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rockets vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Rockets Injury Report
|Suns vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Rockets Prediction
|Suns vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Rockets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Houston has put together a 6-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Rockets are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
- The Rockets score just 2.7 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Suns allow (114.5).
- Houston has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 114.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets average more points per game at home (112.9) than on the road (110.5), and also give up fewer points at home (101.8) than on the road (115.8).
- Houston gives up 101.8 points per game at home, and 115.8 away.
- At home the Rockets are collecting 24.1 assists per game, 2.1 less than away (26.2).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dillon Brooks
|Questionable
|Abdominal
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.