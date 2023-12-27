The Phoenix Suns (14-15) will visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) after losing four straight road games.

Rockets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Suns Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Houston has put together a 6-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Rockets are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The Rockets score just 2.7 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Suns allow (114.5).

Houston has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 114.5 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets average more points per game at home (112.9) than on the road (110.5), and also give up fewer points at home (101.8) than on the road (115.8).

At home the Rockets are collecting 24.1 assists per game, 2.1 less than away (26.2).

Rockets Injuries