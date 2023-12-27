The Dallas Stars (20-8-4) -- who've won three straight -- visit the St. Louis Blues (17-15-1) on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ will air this Stars versus Blues game.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Stars vs Blues Additional Info

Stars vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2023 Blues Stars 4-3 (F/OT) STL 10/12/2023 Stars Blues 2-1 (F/SO) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 12th in goals against, allowing 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the league (112 total, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 32 10 21 31 22 20 - Joe Pavelski 32 13 18 31 27 12 51.2% Matt Duchene 31 11 18 29 14 15 55.7% Roope Hintz 30 11 17 28 10 8 53.4% Miro Heiskanen 32 4 19 23 19 20 -

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 110 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 23rd in the league.

The Blues have 99 goals this season (three per game), 20th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Blues Key Players