How to Watch the Stars vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (20-8-4) -- who've won three straight -- visit the St. Louis Blues (17-15-1) on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ will air this Stars versus Blues game.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Blues Additional Info
Stars vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) STL
|10/12/2023
|Stars
|Blues
|2-1 (F/SO) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 12th in goals against, allowing 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the league (112 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|32
|10
|21
|31
|22
|20
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|32
|13
|18
|31
|27
|12
|51.2%
|Matt Duchene
|31
|11
|18
|29
|14
|15
|55.7%
|Roope Hintz
|30
|11
|17
|28
|10
|8
|53.4%
|Miro Heiskanen
|32
|4
|19
|23
|19
|20
|-
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have given up 110 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 23rd in the league.
- The Blues have 99 goals this season (three per game), 20th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|33
|13
|24
|37
|20
|26
|54%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|31
|12
|16
|28
|22
|22
|25.7%
|Jordan Kyrou
|33
|9
|16
|25
|21
|19
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|33
|9
|10
|19
|13
|21
|58.4%
|Justin Faulk
|33
|2
|15
|17
|14
|19
|-
