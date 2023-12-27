The Phoenix Suns (14-15) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Space City Home Network and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 117 - Suns 107

Rockets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 1.5)

Rockets (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-9.8)

Rockets (-9.8) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.1

The Rockets have put together a 19-9-0 ATS record this season compared to the 11-18-0 mark of the Suns.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 63.2% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (31.6%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Houston and its opponents don't do it as often (35.7% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (55.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 10-9, a better record than the Rockets have posted (8-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets are 24th in the NBA in points scored (111.8 per game) and second-best in points conceded (108.3).

Houston is the fifth-best team in the league in rebounds per game (45.8) and is ranked 19th in rebounds allowed (44.1).

This season the Rockets are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 25.1 per game.

At 12.5 turnovers committed per game and 12.5 turnovers forced, Houston is 10th and 22nd in the league, respectively.

The Rockets make 12 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.8% from beyond the arc, ranking 20th and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.

