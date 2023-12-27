Wednesday's game between the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (12-0) and the Jackson State Tigers (5-5) at Moody Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-56 and heavily favors Texas to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 27.

The Longhorns took care of business in their most recent matchup 104-51 against UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 80, Jackson State 56

Texas Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Longhorns registered their signature win of the season, an 80-68 victory over the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25.

The Longhorns have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

The Longhorns have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13

76-44 over South Florida (No. 111) on November 25

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 119) on November 23

106-62 at home over Long Beach State (No. 126) on December 6

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Amina Muhammad: 9.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.6 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.6 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +457 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 38.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.7 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 54.6 per contest (33rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.