How to Watch the Texas vs. Jackson State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Jackson State Tigers (5-5) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Texas Longhorns (12-0) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Texas vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 69.4 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 54.6 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- Jackson State has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 54.6 points.
- Texas has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.
- The 92.7 points per game the Longhorns put up are 33.7 more points than the Tigers give up (59.0).
- Texas is 12-0 when scoring more than 59.0 points.
- Jackson State has a 5-5 record when allowing fewer than 92.7 points.
- The Longhorns shoot 51.8% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Amina Muhammad: 9.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.6 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 106-62
|Moody Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|W 88-75
|McKale Center
|12/20/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 104-51
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/27/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
