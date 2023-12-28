Discover the Best Week 17 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NFL slate in Week 17, the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens square off at M&T Bank Stadium.
Looking for NFL player prop bets for this week's games? This article includes NFL player props for every matchup, so take a look.
Jets at Browns
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Amari Cooper Props: 58.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Breece Hall Props: 47.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 30.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
Lions at Cowboys
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Dak Prescott Props: 282.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 17.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
- Jared Goff Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:+100 | U:-133)
Panthers at Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Patriots at Bills
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Josh Allen Props: 239.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 27.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-111)
Rams at Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Raiders at Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Titans at Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Dolphins at Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Cardinals at Eagles
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Falcons at Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Saints at Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Baker Mayfield Props: 233.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- Derek Carr Props: 241.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
49ers at Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Steelers at Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bengals at Chiefs
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Patrick Mahomes II Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Joe Mixon Props: 44.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Chargers at Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Packers at Vikings
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on December 31
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
