Colorado County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Colorado County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colorado County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weimar High School at Somerville High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Somerville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.