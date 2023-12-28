Harris County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Harris County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
CHSA Home School at Fort Bend Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Village School at Second Baptist School
- Game Time: 9:30 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Thomas Episcopal School at Concordia Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston Christian High School at Pinnacle High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM AZT on December 28
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Pius X High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John's School at St. Thomas High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran North Academy at Second Baptist School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
CHSA Home School at Antonian College Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Cooper School at Concordia Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran South Academy at St. John's School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
