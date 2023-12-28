On Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Target Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (18-13). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX and BSSW.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNX and BSSW

BSNX and BSSW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 113.3 points per game (20th in the league) while giving up 107.3 per outing (first in the NBA). They have a +172 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by six points per game.

The Mavericks' +44 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 119 points per game (seventh in NBA) while allowing 117.6 per outing (21st in league).

These two teams score 232.3 points per game combined, 3.8 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 224.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

Mavericks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Timberwolves +1800 +900 -

