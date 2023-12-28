The Dallas Mavericks' (18-13) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for a Thursday, December 28 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) at Target Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Mavericks' most recent contest was a 113-110 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Luka Doncic scored a team-best 39 points for the Mavericks in the loss.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2 Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23 3.9 5.2

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable (Knee), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSNX and BSSW

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -9.5 228.5

