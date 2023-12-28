Luka Doncic and Karl-Anthony Towns are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves square off at Target Center on Thursday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -135) 10.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -154)

Doncic is averaging 33.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 less than Thursday's prop total.

He has grabbed 8.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (8.5).

Doncic averages 9.2 assists, 1.3 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Doncic has connected on 4.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: -115)

The 22.5 point total set for Towns on Thursday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (22.0).

He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (9.4) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).

Towns' season-long assist average -- 2.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Towns has knocked down 1.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

