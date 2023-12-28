Karl-Anthony Towns and Luka Doncic are two players to watch on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) square off against the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) at Target Center.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSNX, BSSW

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks dropped their most recent game to the Cavaliers, 113-110, on Wednesday. Doncic led the way with 39 points, plus seven boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 39 7 6 2 2 3 Seth Curry 19 4 1 2 0 5 Tim Hardaway Jr. 14 4 1 0 0 1

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic gives the Mavericks 33.7 points, 8.4 boards and 9.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. gives 17.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Dereck Lively's numbers for the season are 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 74.8% of his shots from the field.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

The Mavericks get 9.0 points per game from Grant Williams, plus 3.9 boards and 1.7 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 34.1 7.7 9.5 1.4 0.8 3.8 Dante Exum 14.1 3.6 3.4 1.0 0.3 1.7 Tim Hardaway Jr. 16.7 3.8 1.5 0.6 0.0 2.6 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.0 2.7 1.1 0.9 0.8 1.1 Grant Williams 6.4 3.7 1.5 0.7 0.7 1.2

