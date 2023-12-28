How to Watch Men's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Today's NCAA Men's Hockey slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between Air Force and Wisconsin.
Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Michigan Tech vs Alaska-Fairbanks
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Minnesota-Duluth vs Northeastern
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Michigan State vs Ferris State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Wisconsin vs Air Force
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
