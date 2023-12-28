Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) play the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Davon Barnes: 15.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Damon Nicholas Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lamar Wilkerson: 12.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Ray: 7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kian Scroggins: 8.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Joe Toussaint: 14.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devan Cambridge: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|Sam Houston AVG
|Sam Houston Rank
|167th
|75.6
|Points Scored
|72.7
|237th
|84th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|192nd
|122nd
|38
|Rebounds
|37.5
|147th
|87th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|109th
|120th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|207th
|13.1
|Assists
|13.8
|170th
|97th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.9
|261st
