The Fenway Bowl will feature the SMU Mustangs hitting the field against the Boston College Eagles on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

SMU has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking sixth-best in scoring offense (40.6 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (17.4 points allowed per game). Boston College ranks 69th with 382.2 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 79th with 390.2 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

SMU vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Bowl Game Odds

SMU vs. Boston College Key Statistics

SMU Boston College 466.7 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.2 (76th) 299.5 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (66th) 181.1 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.2 (22nd) 285.6 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (103rd) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (71st) 16 (77th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (91st)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has recorded 3,204 yards (246.5 ypg) on 206-of-344 passing with 28 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 198 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has 720 rushing yards on 128 carries with seven touchdowns.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 101 times for 544 yards (41.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland's team-high 518 yards as a receiver have come on 34 receptions (out of 54 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has caught 36 passes for 474 yards (36.5 yards per game) this year.

Kelvontay Dixon's 24 catches have yielded 420 yards and four touchdowns.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,168 yards (180.7 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 957 yards (79.8 ypg) on 194 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has collected 691 yards (on 150 carries) with seven touchdowns.

Lewis Bond paces his squad with 611 receiving yards on 48 catches with seven touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has racked up 345 receiving yards (28.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on 25 receptions.

Dino Tomlin has racked up 312 reciving yards (26 ypg) this season.

