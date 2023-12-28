The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) will host the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) after winning five home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-17.5) 140.5 -3000 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-17.5) 140.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Red Raiders games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

Sam Houston has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Bearkats games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Texas Tech is 34th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (41st).

The Red Raiders have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

Texas Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

