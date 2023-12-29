Alperen Sengun will hope to make a difference for the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last time out, which was on December 27, Sengun produced 24 points and two steals in a 129-113 loss versus the Suns.

In this article, we dig into Sengun's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 20.9 21.0 Rebounds 10.5 9.3 9.8 Assists 4.5 5.0 3.8 PRA -- 35.2 34.6 PR -- 30.2 30.8



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Sengun has made 8.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 20.3% of his team's total makes.

Sengun's opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 101.1 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.6 points per game, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 42.4 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

The 76ers are the 10th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per contest.

Alperen Sengun vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 33 12 8 1 0 0 2 12/5/2022 34 8 8 1 0 0 1

