Bee County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Bee County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bee County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skidmore-Tynan High School at Goliad High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Goliad, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 29
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.