Fred VanVleet's Houston Rockets hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, a 129-113 loss to the Suns, VanVleet totaled 10 points and six assists.

With prop bets in place for VanVleet, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.9 17.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 3.9 Assists 7.5 8.5 8.2 PRA -- 29.4 29.3 PR -- 20.9 21.1 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.2



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the 76ers

VanVleet has taken 14.2 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 15.5% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

VanVleet is averaging 7.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

VanVleet's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 103.0 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.1.

The 76ers give up 110.6 points per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

The 76ers give up 42.4 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

The 76ers allow 25.6 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.2 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 42 19 5 6 3 0 1 12/19/2022 41 9 6 3 2 1 0 10/28/2022 34 1 3 5 0 0 1 10/26/2022 39 15 6 8 2 3 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.