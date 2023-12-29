Jalen Green's Houston Rockets match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 129-113 loss to the Suns (his previous game) Green put up 23 points.

In this piece we'll examine Green's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 16.9 12.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 3.9 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.2 PRA -- 24.4 19.8 PR -- 21.3 16.6 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Green's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Green Insights vs. the 76ers

Green is responsible for attempting 16.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 16.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 103 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 110.6 points per game, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers have conceded 42.4 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked 10th in the NBA, giving up 25.6 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked third in the league, allowing 11.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Green vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 32 29 3 4 2 0 2 12/5/2022 44 27 4 7 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.