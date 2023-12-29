Lipscomb County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lipscomb County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Lipscomb County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Follett High School at Childress High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nazareth High School at Follett High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Canyon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
