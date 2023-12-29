Will Nils Lundkvist Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 29?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nils Lundkvist a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundkvist stats and insights
- Lundkvist is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Lundkvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
