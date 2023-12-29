Rockets vs. 76ers December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (13-9) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Rockets vs. 76ers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-PH
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games
- December 26 at home vs the Pacers
- December 23 at the Pelicans
- December 27 at home vs the Suns
- December 18 at the Cavaliers
- December 22 at home vs the Mavericks
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun posts 19.7 points, 5.2 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet puts up 16.4 points, 8.5 assists and 4.3 boards per game.
- Jabari Smith Jr. posts 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Green averages 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Dillon Brooks averages 13.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
76ers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Joel Embiid gives the 76ers 33.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (eighth in league).
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 25.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Tobias Harris is putting up 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is sinking 51.5% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
- De'Anthony Melton gives the 76ers 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The 76ers are receiving 4.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Patrick Beverley this year.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rockets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|76ers
|109.5
|Points Avg.
|122.4
|105.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.2
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.