The Houston Rockets (13-9) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH.

Rockets vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-PH

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 19.7 points, 5.2 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet puts up 16.4 points, 8.5 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. posts 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Green averages 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 boards.

76ers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Joel Embiid gives the 76ers 33.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (eighth in league).

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 25.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris is putting up 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is sinking 51.5% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.

De'Anthony Melton gives the 76ers 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The 76ers are receiving 4.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Patrick Beverley this year.

Rockets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Rockets 76ers 109.5 Points Avg. 122.4 105.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 45.7% Field Goal % 47.9% 36.1% Three Point % 37.7%

