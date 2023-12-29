The Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) face the Houston Rockets (15-14) as only 0.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -0.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 14 of 29 games this season.
  • The average total for Houston's games this season has been 220.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Houston is 19-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Rockets have been victorious in eight, or 40%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Houston has won eight of its 20 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 22 73.3% 121.6 233.4 110.6 219.6 228.1
Rockets 14 48.3% 111.8 233.4 109 219.6 221.9

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Houston has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Rockets have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (12-4-0) than away (7-6-0).
  • The Rockets' 111.8 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers allow.
  • When it scores more than 110.6 points, Houston is 9-7 against the spread and 7-9 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rockets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Rockets and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 19-10 12-8 11-18
76ers 21-9 17-6 20-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs. 76ers Point Insights

Rockets 76ers
111.8
Points Scored (PG)
 121.6
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
9-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 20-6
7-9
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 20-6
109
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.6
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
18-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-2
15-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.