Heading into a game against the Philadelphia 76ers (21-9), the Houston Rockets (15-14) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 at Toyota Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Rockets head into this game following a 129-113 loss to the Suns on Wednesday. Alperen Sengun scored a team-leading 24 points for the Rockets in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dillon Brooks SG Out Oblique 13.6 3.5 1.7 Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Out (Hamstring), Nicolas Batum: Out (Hamstring), Joel Embiid: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH

Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.