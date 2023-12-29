How to Watch the Rockets vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (15-14) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) at Toyota Center on December 29, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and 76ers.
Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rockets vs 76ers Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets are shooting 46.0% from the field, which equals what the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- Houston is 6-9 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
- The 76ers are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 20th.
- The Rockets score just 1.2 more points per game (111.8) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (110.6).
- Houston has put together a 7-9 record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Rockets put up 112.9 points per game, 2.4 more than away (110.5). Defensively they concede 103.5 points per game at home, 12.3 less than on the road (115.8).
- This year the Rockets are collecting fewer assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (26.2).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Dillon Brooks
|Out
|Oblique
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
