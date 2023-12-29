The Houston Rockets (15-14) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) at Toyota Center on December 29, 2023.

Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Rockets vs 76ers Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 46.0% from the field, which equals what the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 6-9 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

The 76ers are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 20th.

The Rockets score just 1.2 more points per game (111.8) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (110.6).

Houston has put together a 7-9 record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Rockets put up 112.9 points per game, 2.4 more than away (110.5). Defensively they concede 103.5 points per game at home, 12.3 less than on the road (115.8).

At home, Houston gives up 103.5 points per game. Away, it allows 115.8.

This year the Rockets are collecting fewer assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (26.2).

Rockets Injuries