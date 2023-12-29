Player prop bet options for Tyrese Maxey, Alperen Sengun and others are listed when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH

Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -105) 10.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -122)

The 20.9 points Sengun scores per game are 2.6 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).

Sengun averages 5.0 assists, 0.5 more than Friday's over/under.

Get Sengun gear at Fanatics!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +124) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Fred VanVleet has put up 16.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.6 points less than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).

VanVleet's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 16.9 points Jalen Green scores per game are 2.6 less than his over/under on Friday (19.5).

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Green averages 3.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

He 2.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +132)

The 28.5 points prop bet over/under set for Maxey on Friday is 2.7 more than his scoring average on the season (25.8).

His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Maxey has averaged 6.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (6.5).

Maxey has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +124) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Tobias Harris' 17.1-point scoring average is 4.4 less than Friday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Harris has picked up 2.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Friday's over/under (3.5).

He makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.