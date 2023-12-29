Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 29?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Roope Hintz going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hintz stats and insights
- Hintz has scored in nine of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Hintz has picked up four goals and five assists on the power play.
- Hintz averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hintz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:20
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|16:14
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.