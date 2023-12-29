For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Sam Steel a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

In two of 28 games this season, Steel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Steel has no points on the power play.

Steel averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 123 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:42 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:06 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:26 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 13:23 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:04 Away L 5-4

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

