The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) travel to face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

SFA vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Privateers allow to opponents.

SFA is 6-2 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The 'Jacks are the 108th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Privateers rank 138th.

The 'Jacks put up 77.9 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 76.3 the Privateers allow.

When SFA totals more than 76.3 points, it is 6-0.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

At home, SFA is putting up 3.4 more points per game (80.2) than it is in away games (76.8).

The 'Jacks allow 64.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 72.3 away from home.

SFA is making 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 27.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 9.8% points worse than it is averaging away from home (7.3, 37.2%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule