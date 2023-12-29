The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) travel to face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

SFA vs. New Orleans Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Privateers allow to opponents.
  • SFA is 6-2 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The 'Jacks are the 108th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Privateers rank 138th.
  • The 'Jacks put up 77.9 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 76.3 the Privateers allow.
  • When SFA totals more than 76.3 points, it is 6-0.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, SFA is putting up 3.4 more points per game (80.2) than it is in away games (76.8).
  • The 'Jacks allow 64.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 72.3 away from home.
  • SFA is making 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 27.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 9.8% points worse than it is averaging away from home (7.3, 37.2%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Wyoming L 78-70 Arena-Auditorium
12/19/2023 New Mexico State W 75-72 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/22/2023 Paul Quinn W 115-58 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/29/2023 New Orleans - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 UT Arlington - William R. Johnson Coliseum

